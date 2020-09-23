Two Mumbai Security Guards Stuck In Flooded Lift, Die

Mumbai rain image: A policeman wades through flooded streets in Sion

Mumbai rain news: Two security guards died after getting stuck in a flooded lift in the basement of a building in central Mumbai on Wednesday morning, the police said. The incident took place at Nathani Residency, a high-rise in the city. The two guards have been identified as 32-year-old Jamir Ahmed Sohanan and Shehzad Mohammed Siddhique Memon who was 37.

The guards took the lift to go to the basement to open a valve for water supply, a police official said. Due to heavy rain throughout the night, the basement was flooded, and the water gushed into the lift as

soon as the doors opened, according to the police. Before the guards could step out, the doors got locked and they were stuck inside.

The guards had pressed the alarm button to alert the residents. The police and fire brigade were called in. The fire brigade personnel cut open the upper portion of the lift and pulled the guards out but both were dead, probably due to drowning, the official said. The police have registered an accidental death report and probe is underway.