Mumbai Woman Survives After Local Train Runs Over Her, Loses Legs

The woman missed a step while getting onto the train and fell on the tracks

A woman survived miraculously, but lost her legs after she was run over by a train at Mumbai's Belapur station this morning. The woman, who was travelling to Thane, missed a step when she was trying to get into the crowded train and fell on the tracks. The train was already in motion and one compartment ran over her.

After co-passengers and security personnel on the platform raised an alarm, the train started reversing. A video shot at the station shows the train reversing slowly as passengers lean to catch a glimpse of the woman. Cops are seen asking the passengers to maintain a safe distance. Eventually, the woman can be seen. Her feet are bloodied and she sits up with difficulty as policemen jump onto the tracks to help. Repots said she lost her legs.

Heavy downpour last night has led to waterlogging in several areas in and near Mumbai. Flooding in neighbourhoods such as Kurla and Chunabhatti have disrupted the movement of local trains, considered the Maximum City's lifeline. With many trains cancelled and others delayed, people coming to work in Mumbai from the suburbs faced a tough time getting onto the few trains that were operating and were overcrowded.

No train for Thane passed through the Belapur station for hours, and a huge crowd had gathered. When a train finally arrived, scores of people tried to get in, and that's when the woman lost her step and fell on the tracks.

Heavy rain has thrown life in Mumbai off the tracks, with schools and college announcing a holiday and air carriers diverting flights headed to the city.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that the city may witness a 4.40 m high tide in the sea this afternoon. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in several areas.