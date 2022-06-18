Mumbai Police Rescue Kidnapped 2-Year-Old-Boy From Woman In 12 Hours

The accused woman has said she picked up the child as he was found alone. (Representational)

A two-year-old boy who was kidnapped from close to Panvel railway station was rescued and reunited with his parents within 12 hours, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The child was kidnapped by a woman on Thursday and the toddler was taken to Bhingarwadi, Senior Inspector Ravindra Daundkar of Panvel taluka police station said.

"Acting on a tip off, we rushed to Bhingarwadi village and arrested the woman and rescued the child. The accused has said she picked up the child as he was found alone but we have doubts on her version of events. A probe is underway," he added.

