"No Vendetta": Mumbai Police Chief On Probe Into Rigged TV Ratings

The investigation into ratings manipulation by three channels including Republic TV is based on a complaint by Hansa, a company involved in assessing viewership, Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh told NDTV.

Mr Singh also said the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) gave evidence of rigged ratings.

"We have got evidence from BARC on suspicious patterns," he told NDTV.

Mr Singh denied any vendetta in launching an investigation against Republic TV, which has been extremely critical of the Mumbai Police in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation.

"We don't proceed against anyone with vendetta," he said.

Four persons, including the owners of two small channels have been arrested and and the directors and promoters of Republic TV are being investigated for ratings fraud, he said.