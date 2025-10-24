After Breakup, Mumbai Man Stabs Girlfriend, Himself. She Survives, He Dies

A 24-year-old man in Mumbai on Friday stabbed his former girlfriend, then attacked himself. The man, Sonu Barai, died while the woman, Manisha Yadav, is injured.

The crime happened because of Barai doubting Yadav's character and suspecting that she was having an affair.

Accused, Victim Broke Up 8 Days Ago

Police sources told NDTV that Barai and Yadav had been in a relationship for some time, but they broke up eight days ago.

Barai repeatedly doubted Yadav's character and suspected that she was having an affair.

On Friday morning, Barai informed his mother that he was going outside. The man sneaked a kitchen knife from his house.

He then invited Yadav to a nursing home to meet him for the last time. As they met, a fight broke out, and an enraged Barai stabbed Yadav.

After attacking her, the 24-year-old man stabbed himself. Photographs from the crime scene showed a bloodied Barai lying unconscious at the entrance of the nursing home, blood splattered all over.

He later died of his injuries.