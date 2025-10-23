Drunk Men Beat Up Taxi Driver, Drive Away With Car, Tracked Using GPS

Three drunk men beat up a taxi driver near Mumbai and drove away with his car.

The incident was reported around 4.30 am in Kalyan, situated around 50 kilometres from Mumbai. When the driver reached the area to pick up a customer who had booked his cab, the accused attacked him. They vandalised the car and then drove away with it.

The car and three accused - Vijay Bhise, Amardeep Gupta and Avinash Jha - were traced using the GPS tracker fitted in the vehicle. Subsequently, they were arrested.

Police suspect that they committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.