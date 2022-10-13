Mumbai Navy Engineer Charged For Raping College Student: Police

The girl knew the man from 2020, and the two became friends during the lockdown. (Representational)

A Navy engineer has been booked for rape on the complaint of his 19-year-old college friend, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday. The teenage girl, who studies in a private college, filed her complaint on Tuesday, the Cuffe Parade police station official said.

"On Sunday afternoon, she had gone to meet her father's old friend and happened to meet her 29-year-old friend, who works with the Navy. They exchanged numbers and she met him again at his quarters," the official said.

"The teen victim was raped and the accused threatened her against revealing the ordeal to anyone claiming it would only go on to malign her image. However, after reaching her hostel, she informed her friends, hostel in charge and parents," he added.

The girl knew the man from 2020, and the two became friends during the lockdown, the official added.

"A case of rape under section 376 has been registered and further probe is underway," the official said.