Mumbai Man Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into Pieces: Police

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Manoj Sahani.

Decomposing body parts carried out of a home in Thane near Mumbai in plastic bags and bedsheets brought back memories of the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case, as police arrested a man for killing his live-in partner and chopping up her corpse.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Saraswati Vaidya, was found in her apartment on the seventh floor of a residential building in the Mira-Bhayandar area late Wednesday, according to a senior official at the Naya Nagar police station.

Vaidya was living with her partner, Manoj Sahani, 56, in a live-in relationship for the past three years, the official said. The couple had been residing in the rented flat during that time.

Police were alerted to the gruesome scene by residents of the building, who complained of an unpleasant odour wafting from Vaidya and Sahani's apartment, the official said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Vaidya's decomposed body, which had been severed into multiple pieces. "A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was brutally killed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai, Jayant Bajbale, said.

Authorities have since arrested Sahani over the horrifying incident. The potential motive for the crime is yet to be disclosed by investigators.

The investigation is currently ongoing, as officials work to piece together the circumstances leading up to Vaidya's violent death.

"The situation is deeply troubling, and we are committed to finding justice for Ms Vaidya," Mr Bajbale said. "We urge the public to come forward with any information they may have to aid in our investigation."

The incident has uncanny similarities to the Shraddha Walkar murder case that stunned the country last year.

Walkar was a 27-year-old call centre employee who was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who then chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed of them in a forest over 18 days. He also stored some of the body parts in a fridge and charred her face to hide her identity.

The case came to light only six months later, when Walkar's father filed a missing persons complaint after failing to contact her for months. Aaftab Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi police and charged with murder and destruction of evidence.