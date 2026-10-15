Mumbai Man Killed, Body Stuffed In Sack And Dumped In Sea. 6 Arrested

Six members of the same family were arrested for murdering a vegetable vendor in Mumbai and dumping his body in the sea.

Jugraj Ramnath Yadav (59), Santosh Vrindavan Mishra (65), Shivam Santosh Mishra (27), Mira Santosh Mishra (56), Anju Santosh Mishra (34) and Vandana Santosh Mishra (29) have been arrested for murdering Basantlal Sukhdev Kori out of a grudge.

The victim worked as a vegetable vendor for Santosh Mishra in Malad West.

After the murder, the accused stuffed his body inside a sack and dumped it into the sea off Devachi Wadi beach in Versova, Andheri West, in an attempt to destroy evidence.

On October 1, at around 8:45 am, the body was discovered on the beach. The victim was identified as Basantlal Sukhdev Kori, who worked for Santosh Mishra.

Mishra and his family members fled their house in Mumbai and left the city.

Two teams travelled to Uttar Pradesh and tracked down Jugraj Ramnath Yadav.

The remaining accused were arrested a few days later and were brought to Mumbai.

A police probe is underway.