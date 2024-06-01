Case Against Mumbai Man For Using Drone Without Permission: Cops

(Representative pic)

A man was booked for allegedly using a drone without authorisation to video shoot a cricket tournament held in Dharavi in Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The tournament, christened Dharavi Premier League, was held on Friday at the RPF Ground, and the drone flight was noticed by one of the residents who alerted police, the Shahunagar police station official said.

"The man was asked by the tournament organisers to video shoot the event and also take photographs. However, without taking official permission, he flew a drone for the purpose. He has been booked under IPC section 188 for disobeying an official order. He has been served a notice but has not been arrested," the official said.

Mumbai police had recently issued an order restricting the flying of drones in the city.

