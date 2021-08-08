Mumbai Local Trains Open From August 15 To Fully Vaccinated People

Mumbai's local train service was earlier open to only essential workers.

Mumbai's arterial suburban train network will be open from August 15 to fully vaccinated people 14 days after their second jab, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday.

"We are providing some relaxations now but if cases go up, we will have to resort to lockdown again. So I appeal to you to not invite another wave of Covid," Mr Thackeray said in a televised address to the state.

"Local trains in Mumbai will start from August 15 for those who have been vaccinated with both the shots. We will launch an app where people can update if they have taken both doses and when they took their second dose. People can take passes either from the app or from the offices," he said.

"After a meeting of the Covid task force tomorrow, we will announce relaxations about malls, restaurants, and more," the Chief Minister said.

The vast local train service is currently open to only essential service workers.