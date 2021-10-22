Mumbai Fire Updates: 1 Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Luxury Residential Tower

Mumbai Fire: A level-4 fire has broken out on the 19th floor of a residential building.

A level-4 fire has broken out on the 19th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Lalbaug area. Fourteen fire engines are on the spot. The incident is reported from Mumbai's luxury One Avighna Park society. At least one person has been reported dead in the incident.

Here are Updates on Mumbai Building Fire:

Oct 22, 2021 13:33 (IST) Man Falls From 19th Floor Trying To Escape Fire At Mumbai High-Rise

Oct 22, 2021 13:33 (IST) Man Falls From 19th Floor Trying To Escape Fire At Mumbai High-Rise

A man holds onto a ledge of a balcony in a desperate attempt to save his life as fire engulfs his 19-storey flat in a high rise in Mumbai. Seconds later, he loses grip and falls in a video of the incident that has been reported from Mumbai's Lalbaug area where a level-4 fire has broken out on a residential building.





Oct 22, 2021 13:26 (IST) Mumbai | One person dead in fire at Avighna Park apartment building on Curry Road pic.twitter.com/pMdV4tNP7h - ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

Oct 22, 2021 13:23 (IST) Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior district officials have reached the spot to oversee rescume operations.



Oct 22, 2021 13:23 (IST) A senior KEM Hospital official said that the man, identified as Arun Tiwari, 30, was brought to the hospital at around 12.45 pm. He was declared brought dead.

Oct 22, 2021 13:22 (IST) Update| The visuals showed a man falling from the building's 19th floor that was engulfed in flames.

Oct 22, 2021 13:22 (IST) Fire On 19th Floor Of Luxury Residential Tower In South #Mumbai, Rescue Operations Underway

NDTV's Sohit Mishra reports



NDTV's Sohit Mishra reports



Read more: https://t.co/C1hfMgF7c8pic.twitter.com/k7ZNpDRlza - NDTV (@ndtv) October 22, 2021