Man Falls From 19th Floor Trying To Escape Fire At Mumbai High-Rise

A man holds onto a ledge of a balcony in a desperate attempt to save his life as fire engulfs his 19-storey flat in a high rise in Mumbai. Seconds later, he loses grip and falls in a video of the incident that has been reported from South Mumbai's Lalbaug area where a level-4 fire has broken out on a residential building.

The 30-year-old man was brought dead to the hospital.

At least fourteen fire engines are at South Mumbai's luxury One Avighna Park society trying to bring the situation under control.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and officials of the fire and rescue department have reached the spot.