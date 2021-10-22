Fire On 19th Floor Of Luxury Residential Tower In South Mumbai, 1 Dead

A level-3 fire has broken out on the 19th floor of a residential building in South Mumbai.

A level-4 fire has broken out on the 19th floor of a residential building in South Mumbai's Lalbaug area. fourteen fire engines are on the spot. The incident is reported from South Mumbai's luxury One Avighna Park society. At least one person has been reported dead in the incident.

The visuals showed a man falling from the building's 19th floor that was engulfed in flames. The massive fire sent thick plumes of black smoke in the air that could be seen for miles.

A senior KEM Hospital official said that the man, identified as Arun Tiwari, 30, was brought to the hospital at around 12.45 pm. He was declared brought dead.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior district officials have reached the spot to oversee rescume operations.

