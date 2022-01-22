Major Fire On 18th Floor Of Mumbai High-Rise, 2 Injured

Mumbai Fire Today: Two persons were injured in the fire and were taken to a hospital nearby

Two persons were injured in a major fire that broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on this morning, an official said.

The fire erupted around 7 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation," he said, adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire.

Two persons were injured in the fire and were taken to the nearby Bhatia Hospital. Details about their condition are awaited, the official told news agency PTI.

The firefighting and rescue operation is still on, he added.



