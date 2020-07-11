Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Centre In Mumbai, 14 Fire Engines At The Spot

A fire broke out at a shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali early this morning. At least 14 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, officials said.

According to reports, fire was confined in the basement of the building but it now has extended to ground and first floor of the shopping centre.

Ventilation work is being undertaken at the site with the help of JCB by removing side grills of basement.

Last month, a fire incident was reported at the office of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait in South Mumbai's Nariman Point area. In another incident, a level-two fire was reported in a few shops at the iconic Crawford market last month.