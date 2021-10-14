Mumbai Drug Bust Case Live Updates: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing To Continue Today

On Friday, the Mumbai magistrate court had rejected Aryan Khan's earlier bail plea. (File)

Aryan Khan's bail hearing - the third since his arrest almost two weeks ago in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case - began on Wednesday, and will continue today at noon.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan allegedly "indulged in illicit drug trafficking" and was involved in the "procuring and distribution of drugs", the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told a Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday.

The star son's defence argued that Aryan Khan had no cash on him to buy drugs, that no drugs were found on him, and finally, that he wasn't even present during the cruise raid.

Aryan Khan - Accused No. 1 for the NCB - sourced drugs and was in touch with "some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs", the anti-drugs agency said in a statement to the court this morning.

"WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for bulk quantity of hard drugs," it said, adding that the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy.

Aryan Khan was "not even on the cruise" raided by NCB officers on October 2, so the allegation of drug trafficking against him is "absurd", his lawyer Amit Desai told the Mumbai court in response to the NCB's claims.

Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and six others after the October 2 mid-sea drugs raid on the goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

He has been in a Mumbai jail since Friday.

Here are the Live Updates on the Mumbai Drug Bust Case involving Aryan Khan:

Oct 14, 2021 11:03 (IST) Aryan Khan and five others shifted within Arthur Road Jail

Mumbai: Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative, says Nitin Waychal

superintendent of Arthur Road Jail

Oct 14, 2021 10:51 (IST) Aryan Khan WhatsApp Chats Show He Trafficked Drugs, Claim Investigators

