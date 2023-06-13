All Four Mumbai Boys Who Went Missing On Juhu Beach Found Dead

The boys ventured into the rough sea despite warning.

Rescuers have found the bodies of all four boys who went missing after venturing into the Arabian Sea off Mumbai's Juhu Koliwada area, an official said on Tuesday.

They were part of a group of five friends, aged between 12 and 16, who ventured into the rough sea, about half a kilometre from the shore, around 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

While one of them was rescued, the others went missing, prompting the Fire Brigade to launch a search operation with assistance from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The Fire Brigade suspended the search operation due to darkness and bad weather around 11 p.m. on Monday. Before that, a Navy chopper was pressed into service at 8.20 p.m.

The operation resumed in the morning, during which the missing boys were located and rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, said the official.

The bodies of two of the four missing boys were recovered early in the morning and the others in the afternoon, said the official. The deceased were identified as Jay Roshan Tajbariya (15), Manish Yogesh Oganiya (12), Shubham Yogesh Oganiya (15), and Dharmesh Valji Faujiya (16), he said.

Authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions ahead of the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy' on the Gujarat coast on June 15.

