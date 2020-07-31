5 More Test COVID-19 Positive In Mumbai's Dharavi, Active Cases 77

COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi has went up to 2,556.

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi went up to 2,556 with the addition of five new cases on Friday, according to a senior BMC official.

This is the sixth consecutive day on which single digit cases were recorded in the slum-dominated area, something which has happened for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Dharavi on April 1.

The official said at present Dharavi has just 77 active cases.

So far, 2,228 COVID-19 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said.

On July 25, ten new COVID-19 cases were recorded from Dharavi, but next day the number dropped to just two and since then then daily number of cases were between 2-9.

The civic body, however, stopped disclosing COVID-19 deaths, if any, from Dharavi from last month.

Spread across 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi, considered as one of the largest slums in Asia, has a population of over 6.5 lakh.