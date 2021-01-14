Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Trains To Run Daily From January 19

There will be no change in coach compositions, Central Railways said (File)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special train will run on all seven days from January 19, the Central Railway (CR) said on Wednesday.

The train currently runs four days a week.

The train will leave CSMT at 4pm daily and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi at 09:55 am the next day.

It will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm daily and arrive at CSMT at 11:15 am the next day, the CR said.

"There is no change in halts and (coach) composition," it said, adding that booking for increased frequency of the train will start from January 14.

