East Central Railway Invites Applications From 10th Pass Candidates For Over 1,100 Posts

Railway Jobs 2025: The application process began on January 25 with a deadline set for February 14.

Railway Jobs 2025: An ITI certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory.

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), East Central Railway (ECR), has announced a recruitment drive for 1,154 apprentice posts. The online application process began on January 25, and interested candidates can apply on the official website until February 14, 2025.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment is for multiple divisions under East Central Railway. The division-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

  • Danapur    675
  • Dhanbad    156
  • Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay 64
  • Sonpur 47
  • Samastipur 46
  • Plant Depot (Pt Deen Dayal) 29
  • Carriage Repair Workshop, Harnaut 110
  • Mechanical Workshop, Samastipur 27

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Class 10 or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognised board. An ITI certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory.

Age Limit:

  • Minimum age: 15 years
  • Maximum age: 24 years (as of January 1, 2025)

The upper age limit is relaxable for the following specified categories to the extent indicated
below:

  •  By 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST communities.
  • By 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC communities.
  • For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities(PwBD) -10 years for UR, 13 years for OBC and 15 years for SC/ST candidates.
  • Relaxation for ex-servicemen in the age will be total Military service plus 3 years subject to completion of at least six months of regular attested service. 

Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per government norms.

Selection Process And Stipend

Selection for apprenticeship training will be based on a merit list prepared for all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared to take the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation with a minimum of 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Selected candidates will receive a stipend during the apprenticeship period as per railway norms.

Application Fee

  • General candidates: Rs 100
  • SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates: No fee

Required Documents

Applicants must upload the following documents during the registration process:

  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Birth certificate
  • ITI certificate
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

For more information, refer to the official notification available on the RRC website.

Comments

