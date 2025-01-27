East Central Railway Invites Applications From 10th Pass Candidates For Over 1,100 Posts

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), East Central Railway (ECR), has announced a recruitment drive for 1,154 apprentice posts. The online application process began on January 25, and interested candidates can apply on the official website until February 14, 2025.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment is for multiple divisions under East Central Railway. The division-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

Danapur 675

Dhanbad 156

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay 64

Sonpur 47

Samastipur 46

Plant Depot (Pt Deen Dayal) 29

Carriage Repair Workshop, Harnaut 110

Mechanical Workshop, Samastipur 27

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Class 10 or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognised board. An ITI certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory.

Age Limit:

Minimum age: 15 years

Maximum age: 24 years (as of January 1, 2025)

The upper age limit is relaxable for the following specified categories to the extent indicated

below:

By 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST communities.

By 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC communities.

For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities(PwBD) -10 years for UR, 13 years for OBC and 15 years for SC/ST candidates.

Relaxation for ex-servicemen in the age will be total Military service plus 3 years subject to completion of at least six months of regular attested service.

Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per government norms.

Selection Process And Stipend

Selection for apprenticeship training will be based on a merit list prepared for all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared to take the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation with a minimum of 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Selected candidates will receive a stipend during the apprenticeship period as per railway norms.

Application Fee

General candidates: Rs 100

SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates: No fee

Required Documents

Applicants must upload the following documents during the registration process:

Class 10 mark sheet

Birth certificate

ITI certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

For more information, refer to the official notification available on the RRC website.