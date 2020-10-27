Actor Stabbed In Mumbai, Allegedly For Rejecting Man

Actor Malvi Malhotra was stabbed allegedly by an acquaintance for turning down his proposal, police said.

Actor Malvi Malhotra was attacked with a knife last night allegedly by an acquaintance for turning down his marriage proposal. The actor suffered stab wounds in the attack on Monday night and has been admitted to a hospital, where she is recovering, the police said.

The man, who reportedly came in a luxury car and stabbed her, fled after the attack. He has been identified as Yogeshkumar Mahipal Singh.

"The crime took place under the Versova police's jurisdiction (north Mumbai). A case of attempt to murder and stalking has been filed against him. We have started a hunt to arrest the accused," Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya said.

According to the details in the first information report, the incident took place a day after Ms Malhotra returned from Dubai. On Monday around 9 PM, the suspect allegedly attacked her with a knife, when she was going home from a café in north Mumbai's Versova area.

As per the actor's statement given to the police, she and Singh had known each other for a year, and were friends. However, Singh wanted to marry Ms Malhotra, but the actor had turned him down and stopped speaking with him, the actor told the police.

On Monday, Singh came in an Audi car, stopped Ms Malhotra and reportedly questioned why she had stopped speaking with him. When the actor turned down his advances, he stabbed her and sped away, the police said quoting the actor.