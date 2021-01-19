Mumbai Court Rejects Indrani Mukerjea's Plea For Dress Code Exemption In Jail

Indrani Mukerjea has been at the Byculla women's jail in Mumbai since her arrest in 2015.

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Tuesday rejected the plea of Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, seeking exemption from wearing the uniform prescribed for convicts in prison despite she being an undertrial.

Indrani Mukerjea has been at the Byculla women's jail in Mumbai since her arrest in the case in 2015.

Last month, Indrani Mukerjea told the court that though she was an undertrial, jail authorities were asking her to wear a green sari, the uniform meant for convicts.

Subsequently, Indrani Mukerjea submitted an application through her lawyer seeking exemption from wearing this uniform.

However, special judge JC Jagdale rejected her plea.

Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly strangled in a car and her body was disposed of in neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012.

The murder came to light in 2015 and the Mumbai police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.



