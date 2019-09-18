Mumbai Court Issues Fresh Non-Bailable Warrant Against Zakir Naik

Zakir Naik, 53, left India in 2016 and moved to the largely Muslim Malaysia

A special court on Wednesday issued a fresh non-bailable warrant (NBW) against fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, currently in Malaysia, in the 2016 alleged money laundering case.

The warrant was issued by Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge PP Rajvaidya on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the case.

Last week, Zakir Naik had moved a plea through his lawyer seeking time for two months to appear before the court, which was rejected. The E Enforcement Directorate on Monday moved a fresh plea seeking the NBW.

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed to have identified Rs 193.06 crore as the proceeds of crime in the 2016 case.

Naik, a 53-year-old radical television preacher, left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to the largely Muslim Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency.

The Enforcement Directorate booked him in 2016 on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The controversial preacher is wanted by authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches.

An NBW had earlier been issued against him in the past in the money laundering case.

In July this year, the court issued summons against Naik after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the ED against Dubai-based jeweller Abdul Kadir Najmudin Sathak for allegedly assisting the preacher in raise and diverting funds.

Earlier, the agency had attached Naik's properties, including Islamic International School in Chennai, ten flats, three godowns, two buildings and land in Pune and Mumbai, besides bank accounts.

