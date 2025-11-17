Mumbai Civic Body Intensifies Animal Birth Control Drive To Regulate Stray Dog Population

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up the implementation of its Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in Mumbai in an effort to regulate the growing population of stray dogs across the city.

The initiative, carried out through the Veterinary Health Department in collaboration with several animal welfare organisations, focuses on large-scale sterilisation and vaccination of strays.

According to the BMC, eight animal welfare organisations are currently engaged in capturing stray dogs for the sole purpose of sterilisation and vaccination. In addition, three organisations are conducting on-site anti-rabies vaccinations for dogs in their respective localities. Officials clarified that the capture of stray dogs is strictly limited to these medical procedures.

Municipal authorities have appealed to citizens, particularly those who feed stray animals and pet owners, to cooperate with volunteers working on the ground. The administration has also urged residents not to spread misinformation regarding stray dog activities or the ABC programme, emphasising that such actions could hinder ongoing efforts.

A BMC official said, "The recent directives issued by the Supreme Court on stray dog management are being fully implemented by the Veterinary Health Department. Alongside these directives, controlling the stray dog population and preventing uncontrolled breeding continues to remain a top priority for the civic body."

For concerns or additional information related to stray dogs, citizens may contact the BMC's Veterinary Health Department helpline at 7564976649.