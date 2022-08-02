Mumbai Chose Development, Voted Against Those In Power For 25 Years: E Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday the people of Mumbai have voted against those in power for 25 years and opted for "development brand", in a dig at the Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said a majority of the 29 municipal corporations, where elections were held on January 15, will have a mayor of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

"Our agenda was development. Some contested polls on emotional plank," Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said in a dig at the Thackerays.

"People chose the development brand and voted against those who were in power for 25 years," he added.

The united Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray controlled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's biggest and richest civic body, for 25 years - from 1997 to 2022.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj, who came together after 20 years ahead of the polls, had tried to sell "brand Thackeray" to voters and projected themselves as protectors of the Marathi "asmita" (pride).

Shinde further said his party Shiv Sena has got a clear majority in Thane, his home turf, and has so far won 71 seats in the civic body.

In Mumbai, the Mahayuti alliance, which consisted of the BJP and the Shiv Sena, has reached the majority figure in the 227-member civic body, he said.

Shinde attributed the Mahayuti's poll success to the work done by his as Chief Minister (June 2022-November 2024) and later by his successor Devendra Fadnavis.

