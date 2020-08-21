Mumbai And Its Neighbouring Areas Likely To Get Heavy Rain: Met Office

Mumbai rain update: Heavy rain is expected in the city and its neighbouring areas (file photo)

Mumbai weather update: Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received widespread rainfall over the last 24 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department said. The weathermen warned of heavy rain and gusty winds in the next 24 hours in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts of Maharashtra.

An 'Orange' alert has been issued for Vidarbha region in the state in the next 48 hours, according to weather experts.

Palghar,Thane,Mumbai,Raigad,Rtn likely to recv hvy to vry hvy RF in nxt 24 hrs, gusty winds.Ghat areas of M Mah similar pattern with possibilities of isol extremely hvy RF towards Northside.

Similar trend tomorrow too.

Vidarbha:Orange Warnings for 48 hrs.

IMD@RMC_Mumbaipic.twitter.com/tfPUthr31V — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 21, 2020

Mumbai and Thane received over 120 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General IMD, Mumbai tweeted.

Mumbai,Thane NM recd mod to hvy- wide spread RF in 24 hrs with 1,2 stns crossing 120 mm too. Latest radar/satellite images indicate very active monsoon ovr Konkan,more on N Konkan including Mumbai, Thane.Trend to cont nxt 24 hrs with interiors too.

Greetings for Ganapati Festival pic.twitter.com/lwWtBTEwuQ — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 21, 2020

According to the Met department, the Matheran observatory in adjoining Raigad district recorded 122 mm rainfall. The Alibaug weather station recorded 49 mm rain during the 24-hour period. Ratnagiri in the Konkan cost received 83 mm rainfall, the IMD said.