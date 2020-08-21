Mumbai And Its Neighbouring Areas Likely To Get Heavy Rain: Met Office

Mumbai rain update: The weather office has alerted of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its neighbouring regions in the next 24 hours.

Mumbai rain update: Heavy rain is expected in the city and its neighbouring areas (file photo)

Mumbai weather update: Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received widespread rainfall over the last 24 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department said. The weathermen warned of heavy rain and gusty winds in the next 24 hours in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts of Maharashtra.

An 'Orange' alert has been issued for Vidarbha region in the state in the next 48 hours, according to weather experts.

Mumbai and Thane received over 120 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General IMD, Mumbai tweeted. 

According to the Met department, the Matheran observatory in adjoining Raigad district recorded 122 mm rainfall. The Alibaug weather station recorded 49 mm rain during the 24-hour period.  Ratnagiri in the Konkan cost received 83 mm rainfall, the IMD said.

