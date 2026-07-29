Multiple Dead, Wounded In US-Saudi Strikes In Iraq: Report

A coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitaries in Iraq said Wednesday that multiple people were killed and wounded in US-Saudi strikes in the country.

The United States and Saudi Arabia said they had struck Iran-backed militants in Iraq in response to attacks on US forces and Saudi oil facilities.

"These attacks resulted in the martyrdom of a number of personnel and injuries to others, as well as material damage to several buildings and properties," the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashed al-Shaabi in Arabic, said in a statement.

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