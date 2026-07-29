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Multiple Dead, Wounded In US-Saudi Strikes In Iraq: Report

The United States and Saudi Arabia said they had struck Iran-backed militants in Iraq in response to attacks on US forces and Saudi oil facilities.

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Multiple Dead, Wounded In US-Saudi Strikes In Iraq: Report
The claim was made by Popular Mobilization Forces.
  • A coalition of pro-Iran paramilitaries reported casualties from US-Saudi strikes in Iraq
  • US and Saudi Arabia targeted Iran-backed militants in retaliation for attacks on their forces
  • The Popular Mobilization Forces confirmed deaths, injuries, and property damage from the strikes
What evidence do the US and Saudi Arabia have for these strikes?
Baghdad:

A coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitaries in Iraq said Wednesday that multiple people were killed and wounded in US-Saudi strikes in the country.

The United States and Saudi Arabia said they had struck Iran-backed militants in Iraq in response to attacks on US forces and Saudi oil facilities.

"These attacks resulted in the martyrdom of a number of personnel and injuries to others, as well as material damage to several buildings and properties," the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as Hashed al-Shaabi in Arabic, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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