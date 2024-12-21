Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Punjab's Mohali, Several Feared Trapped

It was not immediately known what triggered the collapse.

Rescue operations were underway after a multistorey building collapsed in the Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, officials said.

Locals said some people were feared trapped under the debris.

The district authorities launched a rescue operation. Two excavators were pressed into service as part of the operation.

A National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) team has reached the spot. The fire brigade is also participating in the operation, the officials said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration." "We pray that there is no loss of life, we will also take action against the culprits. Appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration," he added in his post on X.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mohali) Deepak Pareek, who reached the spot to take stock of the situation, said the rescue operation was underway in full swing.

"There is yet no figure whether someone is (trapped) inside or not. Our teams are working. Efforts are on to clear the debris as soon as possible. Lighting arrangements have been made for the rescue operation," he said.

A local resident said a loud noise was heard when the building collapsed.

Preliminary information suggests that the building collapsed after a basement was dug in a nearby area.

Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, among others, also reached the spot.

Singh said, "It is an unfortunate incident. Rescue operation is in full swing."

