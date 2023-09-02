Multi-State Raids In Terror Conspiracy. What Central Agency Found

The raids were part of the investigations in a case registered in April. (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency on Friday claimed to have made significant seizures in connection with a conspiracy by the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Teherik-e-Taliban to recruit and radicalise youths in India to spread terror in the country, an official said.

The spokesperson for the federal agency said the seizures were made during the raids conducted across four states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The official said a host of incriminating digital devices were recovered during the searches at three locations in Maharashtra and one each in the three other states.

"The NIA is examining the devices to track those involved in the conspiracy and thwart their efforts to destabilise the country through the unlawful and radicalisation plans and campaigns of the two terror outfits," the spokesperson said.

The official said the raids were part of the investigations in a case registered in April against two accused recruited earlier by these banned organisations.

"The two were involved in a series of disruptive terror-linked activities, including transfer of funds abroad for purchase of land in Afghanistan," the spokesperson said.

The official said the investigations have revealed that the duo were also involved in radicalisation of vulnerable and susceptible youth and their recruitment to the two organisations to further the activities of their terror fronts active in India.

While AQIS is a terrorist organisation aiming to establish an Islamic state and an Islamic Caliphate in the Indian Subcontinent, Teherik-e-Taliban is an umbrella organisation of various Islamist armed terrorist groups operating along the Afghan-Pakistan border.

