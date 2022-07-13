'Not OK To Associate Population Explosion With Religion': BJP Leader

He said that no one can ignore the population explosion in the country (File)

BJP leader and former Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that "population explosion" is not the problem of a particular religion but an issue plaguing the entire country.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi while speaking to ANI said, "No country can ignore or afford the problem of a "population explosion". Effective measures taken by most countries to control population have yielded positive results. People of these countries have supported their respective governments and administrations in efforts to control the increasing population."

Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq over his remarks that giving birth to a child is up to the almighty, Mr Naqvi said, "No one can ignore the population explosion in the country. Some people want to create "unlimited problems on the pretext of Allah's mercy" on the issue of population control."

Mr Naqvi stated that the problem of population explosion is not of any religion, but of the country, and it is not right to associate it with caste and religion.

This came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday spoke about the population explosion in the program on World Population Day in Lucknow on Monday.

Yogi Adityanath said that India's population increase was a result of a demographic imbalance.

Adityanath was commenting after a United Nations report released Monday said India's population was projected to surpass that of China's by 2023.