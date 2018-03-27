Mukesh Ambani's Son Akash Ambani Gets Engaged To Shloka Mehta

Shloka and Akash have been long time friends and both studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Ambani was engaged to diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta on Saturday. The couple will, however, hold a formal engagement ceremony later.



The beautiful ceremony took place in Goa. The two families and close friends gathered at a plush five-star resort for a 'get-to-know-each-other' before the formal engagement.

The ceremony included a grand cake cutting ceremony on a serene palm-tree shaded lawn, with Mukesh Ambani feeding his soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

While there has been no formal announcement from either families, the wedding is expected to take place in early December.

Shloka and Akash have been long time friends and even studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai's BKC.

According to sources, the celebrations are set to spread across 4-5 days, with possible dates being December 8-12. The wedding could take place at the Oberoi in Mumbai.



Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, the managing director of Rosy Blue India. Apart from Shloka, Mona and Russell Mehta have two other children.



The ambitious young woman has a known interest in reading and working for social causes.



The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well. Shloka Mehta can be seen here with her sister Diya Mehta and Akash Ambani's twin sister Isha Ambani.



Akash and his twin sister Isha Ambani are the eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The duo share a very close bond.



Nita Ambani had earlier said that she and Mukesh would let their children make independent choices when it came to their life partners.



Shloka, after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study anthropology at Princeton University and did her masters in law at the London School of Economics and Political Science.



On the other hand, Akash Ambani obtained a major in economics from Brown University.

Akash serves on the board of Reliance Jio, the group's fast growing telecom venture.



Shloka, meanwhile, is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation, a position she holds since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, a platform which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.



Akash is often spotted assisting his mother Nita Ambani in business matters. The mother-son duo share a close connect.



Akash Ambani is seen here with his siblings, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.



Shloka Mehta also shares a close bond with her siblings. She is seen here looking gorgeous, at her sister's wedding. Meanwhile, the sisters' mother Mona is said to be a relative of fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi.



Shloka Mehta is marrying into a large, yet one of India's most wealthy and powerful family's.



Akash Ambani and his family can be seen here greeting the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.