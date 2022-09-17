Watch: Mukesh Ambani, Son's Fiancee Visit Andhra Temple, Donate Rs 1.5 Crore

Mukesh Ambani said he came to the temple to seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala on Friday,

Mr Ambani was accompanied by his son Anant's fiancee Radhika Merchant and Reliance Retail Ltd Director Manoj Modi.

He offered Rs 1.5 crore at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, an independent trust that manages the temples along with the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

In a video, Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen offering prayers at the temple. The video also fed an elephant in the temple area and sought its blessings.

Shri Mukesh Ambani offered prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, #AndhraPradesh along with Smt Radhika Merchant. May Lord Venkateswara bless them with good health and long life.#MukeshAmbanipic.twitter.com/wx2wtMCRIx — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) September 16, 2022

Mr Ambani said he came to the temple to seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

"The temple is improving and getting better every year, and this makes us Indians very proud. We come here to seek blessings for all of us," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Mukesh Ambani visited Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara.