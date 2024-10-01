Wife's Letter In Land Scam 'Her Own Decision,' Says Siddaramaiah. BJP Disagrees

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - under investigation in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority land scam - on Tuesday refused any hand in his wife's offer to surrender 14 plots at the heart of money laundering allegations against her husband.

Siddaramaiah said the decision to return the land - which the Chief Minister has claimed was gifted to his wife by her brother, and then "encroached" by the Mysuru land authority - "is her own". He also said his wife had "become affected by this political conspiracy".

"This is her own decision. Her brother gifted (her) this land... MUDA encroached. I had sought compensation. I didn't ask for it at Vijayanagar... but they gave it there. It became a controversy now and she has been affected by this political conspiracy..." he told reporters.

He also defended his wife's appeal to "all political parties... to please not drag women of political families into the controversy to settle political scores" - a comment seen by many as a swipe at the opposition BJP-JDS alliance in the state, which has demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation and a federal investigation into charges against him.

"My wife is hurt. She has said she does not want controversy... but how is that 'admitting' to any mistake," he asked this afternoon, underscoring he will remain Chief Minister for now.

"When I have done no wrong, why should I resign... (senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS) Yediyurappa de-notified the land...I didn't. My legal team will fight this."

Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP, led by BY Vijayendra, the son of the former Chief Minister, has refused to accept Siddaramaiah did not play a role in his wife's letter.

"I don't think this is a decision by Siddaramaiah's wife. It is a decision by him... this is like him admitting his mistake. But what has changed overnight?" he asked, stressing also that only an offer to surrender the plots had been made. "They are not surrendered yet..."

The BJP leader said the offer followed "tremendous pressure" on the Chief Minister.

"After the judgment of the High Court, which (said he) can't play victim, I feel he was under tremendous pressure; he cancelled all meetings for the last two days," he declared.

Mr Vijayendra also underscored his party's expectation the Chief Minister resign, saying, "There is no confusion in this issue. He is bound to resign and he should resign."

On Monday - three days after the Lokayukta filed a case against the Chief Minister, and hours after the Enforcement Directorate launched its probe - Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, said she had planned to give up the land earlier but was advised against that course of action as the allegations against her husband are "politically motivated".

But now, she said, she had made up her mind as "no house, plot, or wealth is more important than my husband's honor, dignity, and peace of mind".

She also said the decision was hers alone; "... I am not aware of my husband's opinion on this matter, nor do I concern myself with what my son thinks".

Shortly after news of her letter to MUDA officials broke, Siddaramaiah posted on X that his wife had become a "victim of the politics of hatred against me" and had been subject to "psychological torture". "I am sorry... however, I respect my wife's decision," he said.

The Mysuru land body this morning confirmed receipt of the letter from the Chief Minister's wife, which it said had been hand-delivered to its offices by his son.

"I am in possession of a letter by Siddaramaiah's wife regarding her intention to return 14 plots. The Chief Minister's son, Yatindra, came to our office and delivered the letter. We will take legal advice for the next step..." MUDA Commissioner AN Raghunandan said.

Siddaramaiah faces an inquiry into claims his wife had been allotted the 14 plots of land - which he claims was a gift from her brother - in an upmarket Mysuru area as compensation for land elsewhere - holding a far lower value - taken for infrastructure projects.

Last week the Karnataka High Court cleared the way for that inquiry by quashing a challenge to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's order. A trial court framed charges the next day and the Lokayukta began its investigation this morning, with a visit to a 3.16 acre plot in Mysuru.

The Chief Minister has denied all charges and refused calls to resign.

"I will fight. I am not afraid of anything. We are ready to face the investigation. I will fight this legally," he said last week after the High Court had quashed his challenge to the Governor's sanction.

