Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

'Much Can Happen Over Coffee': Top Court Asks Couple To Settle Dispute

The top court asked the couple to swallow the past like a bitter pill and think about the future.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
'Much Can Happen Over Coffee': Top Court Asks Couple To Settle Dispute
The Supreme Court asked divorcing couple to go for coffee and resolve their issues.
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a couple engaged in divorce proceedings to go on a dinner tonight to iron out their grievances and settle the dispute amicably.

A bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a plea filed by a fashion entrepreneur seeking permission to travel abroad with her three-year-old child.

"You have a three-year-old child. What is the ego between the parties? Our canteen may not be so good for this. We will provide you another drawing room. Meet over dinner tonight. Much can happen over a cup of coffee," the bench observed.

The top court asked the couple to swallow the past like a bitter pill and think about the future.

Observing that it expects a positive outcome, the top court posted the matter for Tuesday.

"On prayer made by senior counsel for the petitioner for the travel of the petitioner along with the minor child, we have directed both parties to interact with each other and revert to the court tomorrow," the bench said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Supreme Court, Coffee Date, Divorce And Separation
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com