Meet Sargam Koushal, Mrs India World 2022

Mrs India World 2022: Sargam Koushal was crowned the winner of the pageant in Mumbai.

India has its newest Mrs India World in Sargam Koushal. Mrs Koushal was crowned the winner of the pageant in Mumbai in the presence of celebrities such as Soha Ali Khan and Aditi Govitrikar. A video of Mrs Koushal's winning moment has been shared online by Mrs India Inc, the organisation that conducts the pageant.

After being crowned the winner, Mrs Koushal said, “Hi everyone, I am Sargam Koushal, Mrs Indian World 2022. I am elated to be here. I cannot express my feelings in words. I have this crown which I wanted for many many years and I will see you at Mrs World 2023.”

The caption attached to the video says, “Just a girl changing the world one rhinestone at a time. And, here we have the winner of Mrs India Inc 2022-23. The Stunning and well-deserving reigning queen and Mrs India World 2022, Mrs Sargam Koushal.”

According to Mrs Koushal's Instagram posts, she holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature. She has previously worked as a teacher in Vizhag and has also shared that her husband works for the Indian Navy.

Upon arriving in Mumbai last week for the finale, Mrs Koushal shared an image of herself with the message, “And so the journey begins. High heels and higher hopes."

Following her win, Sargam Koushal will represent India at the Mrs World 2022 in the USA.

For the unserved, Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women. The pageant was conceived in 1984 and traces its roots to the Mrs America pageant. Initially, the pageant was named Mrs Woman of the World. It came to be known as Mrs World only in 1988. Over the years, Mrs World has seen entrants from over 80 countries with America having the most number of winners.

India has only won the Mrs World title once, in 2001 with Dr Aditi Govitrikar bagging the coveted crown. Dr Govitrikar has now served as a judge for Mrs India Inc 2022-23.