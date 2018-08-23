'Mr 56': From Germany, Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM On Unnao Rape

In Germany's Hamburg, Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering at the Bucerius Summer School.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, away in Germany on a round of programmes, today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the death of a witness in a rape case. His tweet ended with a jab - "Is this your idea of 'justice for our daughters', Mr 56". The reference was the Prime Minister's comment that such incidents shame the society and his promise of action against the culprits.

The 48-year-old Congress chief has taken frequent digs at the Prime Minister over his claims of a "56-inch chest" made ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Mr Gandhi, who is often referred to by a perjorative by his BJP opponents, had made a frank reference to it in Lok Sabha, minutes before declaring that he had nothing but love for the Prime Minister and crossing the floor to give him an unexpected hug.

"You can abuse me, you can call me Pappu, but I don't have a speck of hatred against you. I will take out this hatred out of you and turn it into love," Mr Gandhi had said. Regarding the hug, which had hugely irked the BJP, Mr Gandhi confessed during an address in Hamburg that his own partymen did not like it.

His tweet today said: "The mysterious death & hurried burial without an autopsy, of the key witness in the #Unnao rape & murder case, involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, smells of a conspiracy. Is this your idea of "justice for our daughters", Mr 56 ?"

The case he referred to concerned a minor girl from Unnao, who was raped, allegedly by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar. On April 8, she attempted suicide outside the home of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home after her father was thrashed -- allegedly by Kuldeep Sengar's brother Atul Singh. He died the next day.

Postmortem found 14 injuries on his body.

One of the main witnesses assault on the father, died under mysterious circumstances last week and was buried without an autopsy. The girl's family has demanded an exhumation and an autopsy, alleging that the man might have been poisoned.