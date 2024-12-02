Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Seats To Have Nameplates For MPs

Trinamool Congress and Congress opposed the seat allocation.

The names of Parliamentarians will be displayed in front of their seats in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha soon. Along with the name, the division number given to all the MPs will also be written with the name.

The work of installing these name plates has commenced, as per sources. Once they are installed, members will be easily identifiable and will be able to put forth their point while sitting on their seats.

Once appointed to the Houses, each MP gets a division number, which is also how their seat is identified. When voting isconducted on any issue in the House, every MP registers their vote with the division number, which is seen on the electronic board installed in the House.

Opposing to the seat allocation, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay said he has been placed in the front row but his party colleagues are not seated near him. The remaining TMC MPs have been allotted the seat behind Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, sources said.

Objection has also been raised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's seat, situated in the front row, but away from Congress leaders. The Congress wants the leader to sit with Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi, an issue sources say will be raised before the government.