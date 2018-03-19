MP In Drag Spices Up Andhra Pradesh Special Status Protest In Parliament

Congress's Renuka Chowdhury joined Dr Shiva Prasad, who flaunted a yellow silk sari, a wig and a flower tucked into it, besides a moustache-less face.
Earlier this month, the 66-year-old lawmaker made a splash carrying earthen pots full of water into parliament after the TDP pulled out two ministers from the government over the special status row.
The one-man fancy dress show never fails to grab the attention of the cameras and provide comic relief in between protests.
Dr Shiva Prasad has in the past dressed up like a fisherman, iconic leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Hindu god Krishna.
he sat under a tree outside parliament holding prayer beads or a rudraksh. He called himself the "Sudama" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Lord Krishna" - inspired by the story of Krishna's penniless childhood friend who met him to beg for help.
A doctor, he became a lawmaker in 1999 and was a minister in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet. He has also acted in movies - surprise - and won an award for Best Actor in a negative role.
In the Budget session, Dr Shiva Prasad has amused his colleagues and the media by dressing up as a cleric, a Christian priest and finally, as Lord Krishna. Santa Claus, Mahatma Gandhi, TDP founder NT Rama Rao - the lawmaker has gone through many costume changes.