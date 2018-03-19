MP In Drag Spices Up Andhra Pradesh Special Status Protest In Parliament Congress's Renuka Chowdhury joined Dr Shiva Prasad, who flaunted a yellow silk sari, a wig and a flower tucked into it, besides a moustache-less face.

A parliamentarian of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which pulled out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition last week, prefers to let his costumes do the talking in parliament. This morning, Naramalli Shiva Prasad was dressed as a woman as he protested with TDP colleagues demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.Congress's Renuka Chowdhury joined Dr Shiva Prasad, who flaunted a yellow silk sari, a wig and a flower tucked into it, besides a moustache-less face.Earlier this month, the 66-year-old lawmaker made a splash carrying earthen pots full of water into parliament after the TDP pulled out two ministers from the government over the special status row.The one-man fancy dress show never fails to grab the attention of the cameras and provide comic relief in between protests.Dr Shiva Prasad has in the past dressed up like a fisherman, iconic leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Hindu god Krishna. In 2016, he sat under a tree outside parliament holding prayer beads or a rudraksh . He called himself the "Sudama" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Lord Krishna" - inspired by the story of Krishna's penniless childhood friend who met him to beg for help.A doctor, he became a lawmaker in 1999 and was a minister in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet. He has also acted in movies - surprise - and won an award for Best Actor in a negative role.In the Budget session, Dr Shiva Prasad has amused his colleagues and the media by dressing up as a cleric, a Christian priest and finally, as Lord Krishna. Santa Claus, Mahatma Gandhi, TDP founder NT Rama Rao - the lawmaker has gone through many costume changes.