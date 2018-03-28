TDP Leader's Parliament Cosplay: Narada, Cattle Herder, Lord Krishna

Last week, the 66-year-old actor-turned-politician sported the look of a cattle herder as he continued with his demand.
While heated political debates are on in inside parliament, Dr Shiva Prasad's regular one-man fancy dress show provides comic relief during the session.
Soon after the TDP pulled out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition, Dr Shiva Prasad was dressed as a woman in a yellow silk sari as he protested with his party colleagues, upping their demand for a special status for the state.
Earlier this month, he was seen carrying earthen pots full of water into parliament after the TDP pulled out two ministers from the government over the special status row.
Dr Shiva Prasad has in the past dressed up like a fisherman, iconic leader Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Hindu god Krishna.
He called himself the "Sudama" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Lord Krishna" - inspired by the story of Krishna's penniless childhood friend who met him to beg for help.
A doctor, he became a lawmaker in 1999 and was a minister in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet. He has also acted in movies - surprise - and won an award for Best Actor in a negative role.
In the Budget session, Dr Shiva Prasad amused his colleagues and the media by dressing up as a cleric, a Christian priest and finally, as Lord Krishna. Santa Claus, Mahatma Gandhi, TDP founder NT Rama Rao - the lawmaker from Chittoor has gone through many costume changes.