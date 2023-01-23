Congress To Release Separate Manifesto For Woman In Madhya Pradesh Polls

Incidentally, in May last year, the Congress had said it would release a separate manifesto for each district in the state.

Congress To Release Separate Manifesto For Woman In Madhya Pradesh Polls

State unit chief Kamal Nath chaired the meeting to decide the release the manifesto (File)

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Congress will release a separate manifesto for women in the Assembly polls, likely to be held later this year, a party functionary said on Monday.

The decision to release such a manifesto, christened 'Priyadarshini', was taken in a meeting chaired by state unit chief Kamal Nath on Sunday, he said.

"Priyardarshini will be a manifesto for women, while there will be a common manifesto as well. Ten sub committees have been formed to submit manifesto related information pertaining to different segments of society," Vachan Patra Advisory Committee chairman Rajendra Singh said.

A meeting of the sub committees will be held after one month, he added.

Incidentally, in May last year, the Congress had said it would release a separate manifesto for each district in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

"What About Entertainment?" Kareena Kapoor On 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend

Also Read

.