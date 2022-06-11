Couple, Son Found Dead At Madhya Pradesh Home; Daughter Survives: Police

The motive behind the incident is yet to be known, the police said. (Representational image)

The bodies of a couple and their 12-year-old son were found hanging at their residence in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday morning, while the boy's younger sister was found alive, after which she was admitted to a hospital, police said.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be known, an official said.

It happened in Kathua Gurjar village, some 50 kms from the district headquarters, under Gohad police station area, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Singh Rathore said.

"Four members of the family - Dharmendra Gurjar, his wife Amresh and their 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter - were found hanging from the ceiling of their house. On being alerted, the police and neighbours broke into the house and rescued the daughter, who was alive, at around 8 am," he said.

The minor girl was then admitted to a hospital in Gwalior for treatment, he said.

The reason behind the their death could not be known so far, he said and added that further investigation is underway.