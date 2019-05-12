Why Smriti Irani Isn't On Her Mother's List Of Emergency Numbers

Mother's Day 2019: Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a post on her mother and mother-in-law.

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared two heartwarming posts on Mother's Day about her mother and her mother-in-law. She said her mother chose to live life on her own terms "even when it was most inconvenient".

The first photo shows her mother sitting on her bed, rummaging through papers. Behind her is a wall with a white board on which telephone numbers of doctors for emergency are scribbled.

The minister asked her mother why her own children's numbers were not listed on the board. This is what she said her mother told her: "She said Moms are the ones you fall back on in times of trouble and asked me to put her number on my emergency list instead".

"Every Mom has a special power. Mine gave me wings to fly and the confidence that if anything ever goes wrong there is always Mom to help nurture me and put me back on my feet," Ms Irani wrote on Instagram.

Her next photo was of her mother-in-law and her husband's family. Ms Irani said people often ask mistake her as her husband Zubin's elder sister as "they are barely 17 years apart in age".

"She has been his anchor, his friend. She nags him, he troubles her back. She has fought the dreaded 'C' and survived. Some say she is my mother-in-law, but we call Mommmaaaaa," the minister wrote.

In a reply, Ms Irani's husband said his mother is proud of her daughter-in-law.

Smriti Irani and her husband often share pictures of them and their family on their Instagram pages. Recently, she shared her delight at her teenage children scoring well in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.