Mother Abandons 2-Month-Old Baby Over Family Dispute In Kerala: Cops

The couple had plans to sell their newborn earlier, said the police. (Representational)

A mother abandoned her 2-month-old baby due to a family dispute in Kerala's Palakkad.

The mother, a native of Assam, had a fight with her husband, after which she abandoned her newborn on Monday.

As per the officials, Vijayakumari, a lottery seller, heard the cries of the baby and informed the Kasaba police. The baby was later transferred to Malambuzha Ananda Bhavanam.

The couple didn't want the baby, and they had plans to sell their newborn earlier, said the police.

Earlier, their workplace staff informed the Kasaba police, and the police intervened in the matter.

The police, however, schooled them about the consequences of selling their baby. The couple promised police that they would look after the baby. But the mother abandoned the baby on Sunday morning after a dispute. The father went outside to search for his wife as she left. By the time he returned, the baby was crying and the lottery seller, Vijayakumari, was taking care of the newborn. After which, they informed the Kasaba police.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has sought a report about the whereabouts of the mother.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)