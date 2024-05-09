'Most Wanted' Terrorist Among 3 Killed In J&K Encounter With Security Forces

Encounter in J&K: The security forces have intensified search operations in the Union territory.

In a significant breakthrough, one of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) most wanted terrorists and LeT commander was killed during an encounter with security forces on Wednesday night in Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Three terrorists have been killed in the gunfight which broke out in the Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir's Kulgam after security forces launched a search operation late on Monday night.

Basit Ahmed Dar, a resident of Redwani Payeen, was also the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot group, The Resistant Front (TRF) and was involved in the killings of civilians and security personnel. Apart from Dar, two LeT terrorists identified as Momin Gulzar and Fahim Ahmed Baba were also killed in the operation.

"It's a big achievement for us as they were involved in 18 killings. These killings include those of security personnel, civilians and minorities,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi told NDTV.

The security forces have intensified search operations in the Union territory days after an Indian Air Force officer was killed and four others injured when their convoy was targetted in Poonch district on May 4.

CCTV footage photographs of three terrorists believed to be involved in the attack were released on Wednesday.

The three have been identified as Illiyas, a former Pakistan Army commando, a Pakistani terrorist called Hadoon (or Hadun), and Abu Hamza, the code-name of commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

