Most-Wanted Gangster, Accused Of Murdering RSS Worker, Arrested In South Africa

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully arrested one of its most wanted gangster, Mohammed Gaus Niyazi, in South Africa. The agency had placed a reward of 5 lakh rupees on Niyazi, making him a high-profile target.

Mohammed Gaus Niyazi, a prominent leader within the Popular Front of India (PFI), is accused of the murder of RSS leader Rudresh in Bangalore in 2016. Following the crime, Niyazi had managed to evade authorities, establishing residence in various countries.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took the lead in tracking Niyazi's movements, eventually sharing crucial information with the central agency. South African authorities were then alerted, leading to the successful apprehension of the fugitive on their soil.

Niyazi's involvement in Rudresh's murder had sent shockwaves through the nation, prompting a relentless pursuit by law enforcement agencies.

After being detained in South Africa, the extradition process swiftly began, with the fugitive now en route to India. Sources reveal that he is currently being escorted to Mumbai, where he will face trial for his alleged involvement in the RSS leader's murder.