Most Of Jammu And Kashmir Free Of Restrictions, Says Top Bureaucrat

Barricades have been removed from most areas of the valley, officials said.

Over 90 per cent of the Kashmir valley was free of daytime restrictions on Monday as authorities eased curbs at 92 police stations amid improving situation, officials said today.

Referring to stone-throwing incidents, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said about 152 "significant incidents" have been witnessed in the past three weeks, out of which 125 were in Srinagar alone.

Briefing reporters about the prevailing situation, he said 93 per cent of the state was free from any daytime restrictions.

Mr Kansal added that telephone services have been restored in 76 of 95 exchanges and the mobile phones are working in most places. He added that government offices were operating as usual and the staff attendance is good. Hospitals are also functioning normally, he said.

Mr Kansal said over 4,000 primary, middle and high schools are functioning in Kashmir.

Public transport is returning to roads and inter-district connectivity is now available. The movement of fruit trucks has also improved. "Over 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of fruit have been sent to various sale points outside the state," he said.

The officials said barricades have been removed from most areas of the valley, but security forces will continue to be deployed to maintain law and order.

