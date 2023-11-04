'Most Fun In 15 Years Of Politics': Shashi Tharoor Dances To Mizo Song In Aizawl

Shashi Tharoor will campaign for the Congress in Mizoram till Sunday (File)

It was all about 'secret crush' as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hummed, clapped, and danced to a famous Mizo song during the "most fun election campaign" of his entire political career.

The flamboyant leader may not have understood the language of the song "Di Ruk Te (secret crush)", sung by popular Mizo singer Sangtei Khuptong, but that did not deter him from shaking a leg, along with state Congress president Lalsawta, in front of a packed audience at Aizawl's Vanapa Hall.

Sangtei Khuptong was invited to sing in between the Congress MP's interactions with the people of Aizawl on the November 7 Mizoram elections.

She first sang an English song and Shashi Tharoor was seen recording her performance on his phone from the first row of the auditorium.

As soon as she was about to leave the stage after her performance, Mr Tharoor requested her to sing a Mizo song, to which she readily agreed.

Ms Khuptong also invited the Kerala MP, Lalsawta, and other senior Congress leaders to the stage to join her.

On stage, Shashi Tharoor asked for the meaning of the song and she explained it to him and other non-Mizo party officials.

"Do you have a secret crush?" Ms Khuptong asked the parliamentarian after explaining the song.

"Who would not? Of course, I have," he replied to a thunder of laughter.

Then she started singing and everyone danced to it. Mr Tharoor was seen dancing, clapping, and trying to hum the song. The audience also joined the singer.

After Ms Khuptong finished the song, Mr Tharoor thanked her for keeping his request.

"You are fabulous. I must say, in 15 years of politics, this is the most fun I have had in a campaign," he said amid a huge round of applause from the audience, consisting mostly of young men and women.

Mr Tharoor arrived in Aizawl on Friday on a three-day visit to campaign for his party candidates. He held a series of meetings with various sections of the society and also addressed a press conference. He will be in the state till Sunday.

Congress is contesting in all 40 constituencies of the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)