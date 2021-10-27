Mosques In Sensitive Areas In Tripura Given Protection After Violence

The violence happened on Tuesday evening during a VHP rally (File)

Tripura police has provided protection to mosques in sensitive areas after miscreants vandalised a mosque and two shops were set on fire at Chamtilla area in North Tripura, said police sources.

The state police has warned against posting provocative messages on social media, assuring that the situation is under control.

The violence happened on Tuesday evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally taken out to protest against a series of attacks on Hindus reported during Durga Puja in Bangladesh. Hindus are a minority in Bangladesh.



"North Tripura District Police is taking lawful action in c/w incident happened today. Situation is under control. Some people are spreading rumours and circulating provocative messages on social media. it is appeal to all not to believe such messages and maintain peace," tweeted Tripura Police.



"Lawful action will be initiated against those who are circulating rumours on social media platforms and are trying to disturb peaceful environment," the police added.



Heavy security has been deployed in all the sensitive areas in the neighbourhood to avoid further deterioration of the law and order situation, police sources have added.



"Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists took out a rally to protest against the recent violence in Bangladesh. A group of people threw stones and damaged a door of a mosque in Chamtilla area during the rally. Security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," district superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

