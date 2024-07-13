Tripura Bans Internet In District After Mob Violence Over Tribal Youth's Death

Violence broke out in a Tripura district after a tribal youth died in an assault

Internet has been snapped and large gatherings have been banned in a district in Tripura following mob violence over the death of a tribal youth. Four people have been arrested, the police said.

There is, however, tension in tribal-dominated Ganda Twisa subdivision of Tripura's Dhalai district, even as the authorities had imposed prohibitory orders and deployed a huge contingent of security forces.

The violence on Friday night had escalated into vandalism and arson. The tribal youth was killed on Friday.

Officials said crowds went into a rampage, burned homes and looted shops at Ganda Twisa after Parameshwar Reang, 20, died of injuries following assault by a group of people from another community on July 7.

The four arrested people are allegedly linked to the assault.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar discussed the Ganda Twisa situation with Chief Minister Manik Saha and requested him to take appropriate measures to control the situation.

Tripura government sources said the situation was under control and peace meetings were being held to ensure law and order. To be sure, additional forces have been posted at the area, the officials said.